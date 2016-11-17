Subscribe
ken-wolter-shutterstock-com-groupon-
17 November 2016Trademarks

Groupon targeted in BBC Watchdog counterfeit investigation

E-commerce marketplace Groupon has been the subject of an investigation into counterfeiting by UK broadcaster the BBC.

According to a release sent by the BBC yesterday, November 16, an investigation by the broadcaster’s consumer advice series Watchdog alleged that Groupon is misleading customers online with “too-good-to-be-true” offers of fake goods and services which do not live up to their descriptions.

Watchdog spoke to customers who had raised concerns about the “disappointing” goods and services they had received from the online marketplace.

The goods included Ralph Lauren shirts with a 50% discount, which UK Trading Standards revealed were fake.

Additionally, “white gold sapphire earrings” were sold to customers, who became suspicions that they “weren’t quite as advertised”.

The earrings were originally £300 ($373), but they were available on Groupon’s site for a 95% discount.

Watchdog took the earrings to the London Assay Office, where jewellery is tested and hallmarked. The office found that the earrings contained no gold and the sapphires were fake.

Nikki Fox, a presenter of Watchdog, said: “Groupon is a trusted name online, but as our research shows, you can’t always trust the deals on their site. Some of the prices look unbelievable, and as tonight’s Watchdog reveals, they are.”

She added that the presenters were shocked with how little information they were asked to provide while seeking to advertise a fake company. The advert was never released.

“Fake goods, disappointing experiences and bogus companies—surely it’s time for Groupon to cut out the dodgy deals,” said Fox.

A Groupon spokesperson told WIPR that the marketplace was aware it was referenced in a recent BBC Watchdog programme.

“As a large marketplace, we sell millions of products from over 1,000 suppliers each year in the UK. This scale allows us to give our customers great deals on top-name brands,” said the spokesperson.

They added that the marketplace works closely with suppliers to ensure counterfeit items do not enter the supply chain.

“As with any major online retailer, we take counterfeiting seriously and work hard to make sure that no-one ends up being disappointed with their purchase,” they said.

The spokesperson added: “On the extremely rare occasion where we are made aware that a product we’ve sold may be counterfeit, we immediately conduct an investigation and, if necessary, recall the product and provide a full refund.”

The BBC Watchdog episode was aired at 8.00pm yesterday on BBC One.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act