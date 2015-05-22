Grand Theft Auto maker sues BBC for trademark infringement

The owner of the computer game franchise Grand Theft Auto has reportedly filed a trademark claim in the UK against the BBC.

The claim, filed yesterday (May 21) by Take-Two Interactive, concerns a BBC drama called “Game Changer”, which is still being produced.

According to Take-Two, the drama infringes its UK-registered trademarks related to the game that are discussed in the programme.

The 90-minute drama, starring former Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, focuses on the development of the game as well as claims that it encourages violence.

Grand Theft Auto lets players complete missions or explore the environment of the fictional cities in which it is set. But it has faced criticism as the game enables players to steal cars, solicit prostitutes and commit casual violence.

Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, which makes the series, owns nine UK trademarks for the phrase ‘Grand Theft Auto’, used for computer games and clothing.

A spokesperson for Take-Two told news website Gamespot that it had “filed suit” against the BBC, but it has not been confirmed in which court.

“Our goal is to ensure that our trademarks are not misused in the BBC’s pursuit of an unofficial depiction of purported events related to Rockstar Games,” the company added.

The BBC reported that the broadcaster does not comment on legal matters.

The lawsuit comes at a time when there have been calls to take note of intellectual property concerns related to the games industry.

In March, a speaker at the Institute of Trademark Attorneys' spring conference warned delegates to take the gaming industry more seriously. Dominic Farnsworth, partner at law firm Lewis Silkin, said: “Games and films should be seen as similar industries. Both operate on a franchise model, where you build brands over time.”

It is estimated that the global gaming industry's worth is set to exceed $100 billion by 2017, Farnsworth said.

Neither Take-Two nor the BBC responded to WIPR’s request for comment.