13 August 2014Trademarks

Golf group succeeds in counterfeiting drive

A US anti-counterfeiting group has helped to raid two targets in China, recovering around 62,000 fake products.

The Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group, whose members include Acushnet Company and TaylorMade-adidas Golf, helped Chinese law enforcement to swoop on two factories in the Jiangxi Province and Dongguan.

Revealing the news yesterday, August 12, the group said the raids were conducted in the past two months. Among the haul were golf club heads, shafts, grips, apparel and other accessories.

In a separate case dating to 2013, a husband and wife were sentenced to five and three years in prison for selling nearly $600,000 in counterfeits through their business.

The man, Qing Guangxi, was given the longer term and a fine of nearly $50,000, while his wife, Deng Xiang’ai, will spend two years less in prison and pay $32,000.

“These raids and sentences are a strong show of support from Chinese law enforcement that, like us, they understand the damage that counterfeiters are doing to the sport of golf,” said Joe Nauman, executive vice president for corporate and legal at Acushnet Company.

“There are many more counterfeiters like this, and we'll continue to work tirelessly to pursue and bring to justice the people who profit from duping consumers,” he said.

Dave Cordero, spokesperson for TaylorMade-adidas Golf, added: “Every raid and every conviction brings us one step closer to our goal of eliminating the counterfeiting of golf products.

“We know this is an ongoing battle but we’re committed to doing what it takes to protect consumers and the integrity of our sport. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished and we’re encouraged by the strong relationships we’re developing with Chinese law enforcement officials to go after the counterfeit manufacturers and suppliers.”

The news comes three months after the group helped to send seven Chinese men to prison for making and selling counterfeit goods including clubs, bags and apparel.

Since 2011, the group has helped to seize more than 625,000 counterfeit golf products and arrest more than 35 people in China.

The remaining members of the anti-counterfeiting group are Callaway-Odyssey, Ping and Cleveland Golf.

