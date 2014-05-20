Chinese golf counterfeiters land in the rough

A US golf industry group has helped send seven Chinese men to prison for making and selling counterfeit goods.

The Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group pinpointed clubs, bags and apparel sold in Dongguan and Xiamen City.

One of the leading culprits received a four-year prison term and a $160,000 fine, while one of his five accomplices will spend three years locked away and will pay $80,000.

The four others were handed undisclosed prison sentences and fines in connection with the operation. All the counterfeit products and means of manufacturing were seized.

In a separate case, one man was jailed for two years and fined $64,000 for selling more than 650 fakes.

The two rulings were handed down on May 9 and May 12.

“We are very pleased to learn of the strong sentences handed down by the Chinese courts,” said Joe Nauman, executive vice president for corporate and legal at Acushnet Company, a member of the group whose brands include Titleist.

“These convictions are another important victory in on our ongoing battle to protect our brands and to protect golfers worldwide,” he added.

Stephen Gingrich, vice president of global legal enforcement at Cleveland Golf, another member of the group, said: “We'll continue to do our part to educate consumers on how to avoid counterfeit purchases, but the enforcement efforts around the world are a critical part of this fight as well.

“These sentences demonstrate the seriousness of the crimes and the positive impact being made as a result of the growing cooperation between the group and Chinese authorities.”

Formed in 2004, the group has worked with international law enforcement and government agencies to conduct raids and investigations of counterfeit operations. Since 2011, it has helped seize more than 500,000 counterfeit golf products and arrest more than 30 people in China.

The three remaining members of the group are: Callaway-Odyssey, Ping and TaylorMade-adidas Golf and Ashworth.