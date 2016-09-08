Subscribe
ideyweb-shutterstock-com-report-
8 September 2016Trademarks

Germany has a ‘very balanced’ TM enforcement system: report

Law firm Hogan Lovells has released a report looking at the global rankings for brand protection, with Germany coming first for trademark effectiveness and having a “very balanced” enforcement system.

The report, called “Brand Protection—Global Rankings”, was published today, September 8, and features an analysis of how brands have protected their trademarks.

It is compiled from several months of research from 2015 to 2016. The firm liaised with trademark professionals in 55 countries to acquire research on ten trademark enforcement methods.

A document with 250 questions was sent to the countries on issues of importance to trademark owners. The answers were then evaluated using a standardised points system.

The report found that Germany is rated number one for its effectiveness of trademark protection, with Austria and the UK placing second and third respectively.. The US is 17th on the list with China coming 24th and Turkey 38th..

The top ten performers are in Europe, where trademark rights are “well established” and countries have a “well balanced” approach across the spectrum of enforcement options, said the law firm.

A trend among these countries is how “rarely” criminal prosecution is used for trademark enforcement matters. It is typically not used as a “viable” option for enforcing trademark rights, unless the infringing activities are on a large scale as part of organised crime.

Germany scored highly in all enforcement areas and has a “very balanced” system with “experienced” judges and “proactive” officials who specialise in criminal intellectual property cases.

The full report can be viewed here.

Tobias Malte Müller, partner at law firm Wirsing Hass Zoller, told WIPR: "I fully confirm the results. From my experience as a lawyer specialised in cross-border litigation, I agree that our system works quite well.

"It is clear that not all courts work in the same effective way. However, the average is good and the experienced IP litigator knows which courts to avoid (if he has the procedural option to go forum shopping)."

He added: "One crucial point of the good working of our courts is the good training of most judges and the fact that Germany opted to create quite a considerable number of specialised court chambers ‎throughout the country."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Germany’s Supreme Court cancels decisions that blocked 3D chocolate marks
19 October 2017   The German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof) has annulled two decisions by the Federal Patent Court (Bundespatentgericht) that had blocked 3D trademarks for chocolate packaging.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges