Subscribe
apple2
8 October 2013Trademarks

German café owner wins trademark battle with Apple

A small café in the German city of Bonn has fought off a challenge from multi-national technology company Apple, over the use of a fruity trademark.

The café, Apfelkind (Apple Kid), was set-up by Christin Römer and acts allows parents to bring their children to play while they drink tea or coffee.

In 2011, it filed a trademark application with the German Patent and Trademark Office for a logo showing a red apple with a child’s face on it.

Römer was then approached by US-based Apple, which demanded that she withdrew the request in case the trademarked logo confused customers.

Römer said she only planned to sell branded items including mugs, key rings and carrier bags.

Apple offered a settlement to the dispute provided Römer did not venture into technology-related products.

However, the settlement, which Römer rejected, would also have barred her from talking about her correspondence with Apple.

A two-year legal correspondence ensued until Apple withdrew its objection last week.

“One might have thought twice about whether it was worth the effort given that the company Apfelkind was small, local and quite far away from electronics and online business,” Jens Matthes, partner at Allen & Overy LLP in Dusseldorf, told WIPR.

“However, this is always easy to say in retrospect – in reality, Apple receives a notification of the trademark application and can only guess about the size and further plans of the applicant.

“In cases of doubt, you are well advised to reach out to the applicant, in particular if the matter is about your famous, absolute core trademark.”

Matthes added that, given the very low similarity between Apple’s trademark showing a bitten Apple and the Apfelkind logo, it was questionable why Apple had pursued the application.

“The original trademark application should have suggested that this is not a typical free-rider: the application is clearly aimed at a restaurant or café franchise plus some food products, nothing related to electronics or online services,” Matthes said.

“Of course there is a starting point for doing the ordinary trademark infringement test: both marks show an apple. And then? Not much more. One would probably come to the result that the signs only show a very low similarity while the goods and services are significantly dissimilar, which means there is no likelihood of confusion.”

“At some point in time they [Apple] obviously realised that they don’t have a claim,” said Matthes.

“In addition to this, obviously, they had to fear negative publicity within parts of their target group. It is always bad if a company that markets itself and its products as a lifestyle statement, as creative etc… is being reported as oppressive, legalistic or otherwise acting as the Goliath against a David.”

Apfelkind could not be reached for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Apple fights back after iPhone trademark defeat
15 February 2013   Apple has filed cancellation proceedings against a Brazilian company's ‘iphone’ trademark after its own application for exclusive use of the mark was refused by Brazil’s industrial property office (INPI).


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act