30 April 2014Trademarks

Family jailed for counterfeiting

A father and two sons from Leicester in the English East Midlands have been jailed for manufacturing counterfeit designer clothes worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, the Leicester Mercury reported today, April 30.

The newspaper said Kuldip Singh was jailed for 23 months, while his father, Shinderpal, and brother, Sarbjit, both received 11-month prison sentences.

Kuldip was the director of Kully Screen Printing based in Leicester, where the operation was located.

The company served as a cover for the manufacture of up to 100,000 T-shirts, jumpers and tracksuit bottoms displaying brand names including Adidas, Nike and Lacoste.

The factory had operated as a legitimate business run by father Shinderpal until early 2010. It was then passed on to Kuldip after it struggled to make a profit.

The factory has since burned down.

Judge Michael Pert QC said: “It was a large-scale enterprise deliberately being carried on as a wholly fraudulent exercise. It involved the production of goods worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

Kuldip admitted 26 offences under the Trademark Act, Shinderpal 19, and Sarbjit 17.

