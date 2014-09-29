Hugo Boss counterfeiters ordered to repay cash

A father and son who were involved in a family counterfeiting operation that targeted brands including Hugo Boss and Lacoste have been told to repay £70,000 ($113,500).

Shinderpal Singh and his two sons, Sarbjit and Kuldip, were jailed in Leicester in the English East Midlands earlier this year for manufacturing around 100,000 items of fake branded clothes.

After the family’s factory was raided in 2011, officials found counterfeit t-shirts, jumpers and tracksuit bottoms displaying the names of 27 brands such as Adidas, Nike and Diesel.

Sarbjit and his father each received 11-month prison sentences, while Kuldip, the director of the company Kully Screen Printing, was sentenced to 23 months.

At a hearing at Leicester Crown Court on September 26, Shinderpal and Sarbjit were told to repay £65,500 and £4,680 respectively. Kuldip is set to face a separate hearing in January to determine how much he will pay.

The Proceeds of Crime Act, which can force criminals to pay for their crimes and was enacted in this case, says offenders can receive extended prison sentences if they fail to abide by the ruling.

The family’s factory had operated as a legitimate business run by father Shinderpal until early 2010, when it was passed on to Kuldip after struggling to make a profit. It has since burned down.