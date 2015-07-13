Subscribe
judge
13 July 2015Trademarks

European court upholds Nanu-Nana CTM rejection

The European General Court has dismissed German retailer Nanu-Nana’s appeal against a decision by the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (OHIM) to partly reject one of its Community trademark (CTM) applications.

The case concerned the retailer’s CTM application for the word mark ‘Nanu’.

Nanu-Nana’s application, filed in August 2007, was opposed by Vincci Hoteles, a Spanish hotel chain. Vincci had registered a CTM covering the word mark ‘Nammu’ just one month before Nanu-Nana filed its application.

Vincci’s ‘Nammu’ mark covers laundry services, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and medical services.

In 2010, OHIM’s Opposition Division upheld Vincci’s challenge.

Later that year, Nanu-Nana appealed against the decision. OHIM’s First Board of Appeal then approved Nanu-Nana’s application to cover candles and toilet utensils, but blocked it from protecting cosmetics, toothbrushes and retail services, arguing it would cause a “likelihood of confusion” with the ‘Nammu’ mark.

Nanu-Nana appealed against the decision to the general court but the case was stayed in 2013 as Nanu-Nana was proceeding with a separate legal action at the court to invalidate Vincci’s ‘Nammu’ CTM. Last December, the court rejected Nanu-Nana’s invalidation claim.

On Thursday, July 9, the general court again ruled against Nanu-Nana, rejecting its CTM application covering cosmetics, toothbrushes and retail services.

Nanu-Nana argued that the marks are “visually dissimilar” because both words cover a different number of letters and the “middle parts of the signs at issue, emphasised by the doubling of the letter ‘m’ in one of the signs, contribute to the lack of visual similarity”.

But the court argued that this was not “sufficient to cancel out the similarity”, saying that the “slight differences in their middle sections, such as the present case, will not attract the consumer’s attention any more than the parts beginning and end of the signs”.

Neither Axel Nordemann, partner at law firm Boehmert & Boehmert and representing Nanu-Nana nor Vincci Hoteles had responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should they get in touch.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act