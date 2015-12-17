Subscribe
gergely-zsolnai-shutterstock-com
17 December 2015Trademarks

EU court rejects ‘Red riding hood’ trademark opposition

The EU General Court has handed a fairy tale ending to a Spanish resident seeking to trademark the term ‘Red riding hood’ after ruling it was not too similar to the German translation of the phrase.

Yesterday, December 16, the court rejected Germany-based company Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien’s opposition to Alberto Ruiz Moncayo’s Community trademark (CTM) application for the phrase covering alcoholic beverages, excluding beer.

Rotkäppchen is the German title for the “Little Red Riding Hood” fairy tale.

Moncayo applied for the CTM at the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (OHIM) in 2012. But the German company, citing a trademark it owned covering the German title of the fairy tale, opposed the application shortly afterwards.

OHIM rejected the opposition last year and the decision was upheld earlier this year by the body’s Fourth Board of Appeal.

The court agreed with OHIM that there was a significant conceptual difference between the German terms ‘Rotkäppchen’ and the English translations ‘red’, ‘riding’, and ‘hood’.

“While it is not disputed that the German public has a good knowledge of English in terms of everyday language, it has not been established that the words ‘red’, ‘riding’ and ‘hood’ of the mark applied for are part of basic English v ocabulary.

“It should be noted that such differences between the German and English versions of the title of the fairy tale ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ are capable of preventing a consumer with an average level of attention from perceiving immediately that the meaning of the signs at issue is similar,” the court concluded.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks