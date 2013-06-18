Subscribe
19 June 2013Trademarks

ECTA 2013: explaining the "mysterious" collective CTM

The opening session at the ECTA 2013 conference in Bucharest took as its subject the "mysterious" collective Community trademark (CTM).

Collective marks are registered by associations or "legal persons of public law" (public entities), and allow their members to use the mark to distinguish their goods from other groups'.

Collective mark applicants can register any form of mark, including words, logos and 3D illustrations, and must submit regulations outlining the conditions for the mark's use.

Well-known collective marks include 'chartered global management accountant' and 'cava'.

Companies can use collective and individual marks in tandem, allowing them to "differentiate their own products from those of competitors, while at the same time benefiting from the confidence of the consumers in products or services offered under the collective mark", according to the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market’s (OHIM) website.

OHIM charges a basic fee of €1800 for collective marks, double the price for filing individual CTMs electronically.

Speaking at the session, entitled Collective and certification marks in the EU, deputy director for legal affairs at OHIM, Dimitris Botis, said collective marks are unknown, misunderstood and mis-used.

"Community collective marks are somewhat of a mystery," he said.

"There are not many collective marks," Botis added, showing that only 89 were registered last year and 1,268 have been from 1996 to 2013. In the same period, more than 1.1 million individual CTMs have been registered at OHIM.

The slow uptake of collective CTMs, Botis said, may be explained by their "lack of promotion", an unclear legal framework - with confusion arising due to an overlap with other rights, such as geographical indications and certification trademarks - and "wrong filing strategies".

Botis explained that the rules governing absolute grounds for refusal of a collective mark are the same as those for individual CTMs, but with some exceptions. These include that the mark's regulation of use is "contrary to public policy or accepted principles of morality" or has a misleading character.

He added that certification marks, which certify that goods meet certain standards, such as safety, can be registered as collective marks, but only if the owner is a "public law entity".

Collective marks can also be used to represent the geographical origin of a good or service. This contrasts the individual CTM system, which prevents a geographical indication being registered - as it is deemed descriptive.

The ECTA conference finishes on June 21.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
ECTA 2013: WIPO hails negotiation over costly litigation
20 June 2013   Ignacio de Castro of the World Intellectual Property Organization urged trademark owners to consider using mediation and arbitration before facing costly litigation at the ECTA 2013 conference in Bucharest.
Trademarks
ECTA 2013: lawyers divided over ONEL decision
21 June 2013   Attorneys at the ECTA conference in Bucharest gave contrasting opinions on the impact of last year's long-awaited ONEL decision from the Court of Justice of the European Union.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act