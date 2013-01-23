Subscribe
23 January 2013Trademarks

Deloitte publishes Trademark Clearinghouse fees

Deloitte has revealed that IP owners will pay $150 to file their trademarks into the centralised trademark database – but they can pay discounted fees under an alternative pricing model.

The financial services company, which is operating the Clearinghouse under the new generic top-level domain (gTLD) programme, said only trademark owners can use the basic model. This will cost $150 to register a mark for one year, $435 for three years and $725 for five years.

Under the advanced model, both IP owners and trademark agents – those representing multiple IP owners – receive discounts as they earn ‘status points’ from registering or renewing trademarks. Each one-year registration provides one point, three-year registrations four points and five-year registration seven points.

All new gTLD registries will connect to the Clearinghouse, which IP owners can file their marks into during sunrise periods. During a further trademark claims period, lasting at least 60 days, the Clearinghouse will notify anyone attempting to register a domain incorporating a registered mark.

While Deloitte’s basic pricing model is straightforward, the advanced alternative is much more complex. To pay a discounted $145 one-year registration fee, users would need to earn up to 3,000 status points. Acquiring more than 100,000 status points would mean paying only $95 for a one-year registration.

Deloitte gave the example that users registering their first 3,000 trademarks for a single year would pay $145 per registration. The next 22,000 registrations would cost $135, and the next 35,000, $120. For 60,000 registrations they would pay $435,000 plus $2,970,000 plus $4,200,000, or an average price of $126.75.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, which is managing the gTLD programme, had said in December last year that filing fees would be capped at $150, but the exact fees were unclear until now.

“It’s good that the prices have been published,” said David Taylor, partner at Hogan Lovells LLP in Paris. “Though the fees were capped, there was some uncertainty about how much the Clearinghouse would cost rights owners.”

He added: “There’s not a large saving if you register marks for three or five years, rather than one, under the basic model. And under the advanced model, you need a lot of status points to earn a reduction. There’s not much incentive to file lots of marks.”

Kristina Rosette, of counsel at Covington & Burling LLP in Washington, DC, said many trademark owners will be unhappy about the prices and the complexity of the advanced model.

“It won’t be fast or easy to determine the most effective way going forward. If you have a significant portfolio of marks, it won’t be easy to register them all. It will be a real challenge analysing the problematic TLDs and deciding which marks to file. If the Clearinghouse is so expensive that it’s not used on its intended scale, it will be a lost opportunity to clean up the TLD space,” she said.

Jan Corstens, partner at Deloitte who has been working to implement the Clearinghouse, said the pricing models were fair:

“One price covers global protection and all languages. There are probably regions where it’s cheaper to validate a mark but also regions where it is more expensive.”

He added that brands will have the opportunity to benefit from reduced fees, particularly if they use the advanced model.

Corstens confirmed that the fees were final, and the Clearinghouse will be ready by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Though Deloitte’s fees cover sunrise and claims periods, each individual registry is likely to charge more for handling the trademarks during sunrise periods. “The sunrise costs will be the acid test of the Clearinghouse’s success,” said Taylor. “These fees are potentially another burden for rights owners.”

The fees are available here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
ICANN reveals Trademark Clearinghouse launch date
26 February 2013   The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers said on Monday that the Trademark Clearinghouse will open on March 26, 2013.
Trademarks
Deloitte publishes Trademark Clearinghouse guidelines
28 February 2013   Deloitte has published guidelines for submitting trademarks into the Trademark Clearinghouse, which will help to protect rights under the generic top-level domain programme.
Trademarks
Trademark Clearinghouse opens for business
26 March 2013   The Trademark Clearinghouse has opened today and is running smoothly, according to financial services provider Deloitte, which is validating marks sent to the online repository.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide