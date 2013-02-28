Subscribe
28 February 2013Trademarks

Deloitte publishes Trademark Clearinghouse guidelines

Deloitte has published guidelines for submitting trademarks into the Trademark Clearinghouse, which will help to protect rights under the generic top-level domain (gTLD) programme.

Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
AI
Patent attorneys by day, coders by night: Sterne Kessler launches ‘homemade’ AI assistant
3 April 2025

