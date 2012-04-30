Subscribe
1 May 2012Trademarks

Deloitte confirms .brand gTLD application

Multinational auditing company Deloitte has confirmed that it has applied to operate a .deloitte generic top-level domain (gTLD).

There are 22 gTLDs at the moment, of which .com is the most often registered.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which manages the domain name space, originally accepted applications for new gTLDs from January 12 to April 12, 2012. But owing to a technical fault, ICANN was forced to shut down the online application until at least April 30, 2012, saying it would be live for another five days upon reopening.

Although its interest in applying has been known for some time, Deloitte confirmed that a gTLD would give its brand a more personalised online presence. “The .deloitte TLD will offer improved site accessibility and usability to Deloitte member firm clients and recruits, and lay a foundation for future online innovation,” said managing director of global brand and communications, Heather Hancock.

Deloitte said a new domain would increase security around the company’s internal online activity. It also cited reducing counterfeit goods and tackling cybersquatting as other reasons for applying. “The safeguarding of corporate IP is a top priority,” Tracey Edwards, global chief knowledge officer, added. “The .deloitte TLD will further reinforce the safety of Deloitte member firms’ IP.”

Other brands to announce that they will apply for a gTLD are Canon, Hitachi, StarHub and Scandinavian Systems Airline Group. Google said it will apply for some of its trademark terms but has not specified which ones.

Deloitte has also been employed by ICANN to review gTLD applications. From June to November 2012, Deloitte and KMPG auditors will assess whether applicants meet stringent financial and technical standards for operating a domain name registry.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act