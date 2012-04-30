Deloitte confirms .brand gTLD application

Multinational auditing company Deloitte has confirmed that it has applied to operate a .deloitte generic top-level domain (gTLD).

There are 22 gTLDs at the moment, of which .com is the most often registered.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which manages the domain name space, originally accepted applications for new gTLDs from January 12 to April 12, 2012. But owing to a technical fault, ICANN was forced to shut down the online application until at least April 30, 2012, saying it would be live for another five days upon reopening.

Although its interest in applying has been known for some time, Deloitte confirmed that a gTLD would give its brand a more personalised online presence. “The .deloitte TLD will offer improved site accessibility and usability to Deloitte member firm clients and recruits, and lay a foundation for future online innovation,” said managing director of global brand and communications, Heather Hancock.

Deloitte said a new domain would increase security around the company’s internal online activity. It also cited reducing counterfeit goods and tackling cybersquatting as other reasons for applying. “The safeguarding of corporate IP is a top priority,” Tracey Edwards, global chief knowledge officer, added. “The .deloitte TLD will further reinforce the safety of Deloitte member firms’ IP.”

Other brands to announce that they will apply for a gTLD are Canon, Hitachi, StarHub and Scandinavian Systems Airline Group. Google said it will apply for some of its trademark terms but has not specified which ones.

Deloitte has also been employed by ICANN to review gTLD applications. From June to November 2012, Deloitte and KMPG auditors will assess whether applicants meet stringent financial and technical standards for operating a domain name registry.