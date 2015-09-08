Subscribe
nessluop-shutterstock-com
8 September 2015Trademarks

CJEU backs Unilever in deodorant CTM row

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has said that Community trademark (CTM) owners can successfully oppose trademark applications in member states where they do not sell their product if they can demonstrate that their mark has a reputation in a substantial part of the EU.

The CJEU ruled on the Iron & Smith v Unilever CTM disputeon Thursday, September 3. At the centre of the dispute was Iron & Smith’s application to trademark the phrase ‘Be impulsive’ at the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office (HIPO) in 2012.

Unilever opposed the national application on the grounds that it was too similar to its CTM for its deodorant product Impulse. HIPO agreed and rejected the application, stating that the ‘Impulse’ mark had established a reputation across the EU.

Hungary-based Iron & Smith appealed against the decision to the Fővárosi Törvényszék (Municipal Court of Budapest) arguing that Unilever’s Impulse product only represented 5% of the deodorant market share in the UK and 0.2% in Italy. Unilever does not sell its Impulse branded-deodorant in Hungary.

The Budapest court, however, was unsure of whether under article 4(3) of Directive No. 2008/95 a CTM has to have a reputation within the relevant member state to oppose an application in that same country.

In response, the CJEU said that “if the reputation of an earlier CTM is established in a substantial territory of the EU ... which does not have to be the state in which the application for the later national mark was filed, it must be held that the mark has a reputation in the EU”.

The Budapest court had also sought clarification on how a CTM owner can establish that it has reputation outside the borders of a nation state.

The CJEU said a CTM owner can succeed in opposing a mark if it can show that a “commercially significant” part of the relevant public is familiar with the earlier mark, makes a connection between it and the later national mark and can demonstrate either “actual and present injury to its mark”.

The decision is consistent with the opinion of Advocate-General Nils Wahl, who in March said that a CTM owner is afforded protection under article 4(3) of Directive No. 2008/95 if it can demonstrate that a “commercially pertinent portion” of the relevant public in that member state will make a link with the earlier trademark.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
AG ruling on trademark reputation may bring good news for Unilever
25 March 2015   An Advocate General at Europe’s highest court has said that a right owner may be able to rely on a Community trademark's reputation in one EU member state even when enforcing it in another.
Trademarks
WIPR survey: Readers back CJEU in Unilever CTM row
21 September 2015   Europe’s top court was correct to rule that Community trademark owners can successfully oppose trademark applications in member states where they do not sell their product, provided they can demonstrate that their mark has a reputation in a substantial part of the EU, readers have said.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act