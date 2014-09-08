Civil unrest shuts Libyan Trademark Office

The Libyan Trademark Office has closed for business following increasing unrest in the North African country.

It is the second time in the last three years that the office has been forced to close because of continuing fighting.

The office reopened in 2013 after having shut two years earlier, when former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed following a civil war and NATO-led military intervention.

Since then, however, there has been continued civil unrest in the country.

It is unclear whether the Libyan Patent Office has also closed, although previously it was open even while the trademark office was shut.