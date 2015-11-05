China to protect Disney IP ahead of theme park’s opening

A Chinese government department responsible for intellectual property protection has reportedly revealed it will instigate a special campaign to ensure Disney’s IP is protected ahead of the multinational’s plans to open a Disney theme park in the country.

The State Administration of Industry and Commerce (SAIC) said it will carry out a year-long campaign to crack down on Disney counterfeits and create “emergency teams” to help protect Disney’s trademarks.

According to news agency Reuters, a SAIC official said today, November 5, that the department will “promote the development of a fair and competitive market, and protect China’s international image for safeguarding IP”.

The Shanghai Disneyland resort is expected to open in the first half of 2016.

The operation will run until October 2016.