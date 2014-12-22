Champagne trade body agrees to mediation in ‘Champagne Jayne’ trial

The trade body that protects France’s Champagne wines is set to enter into talks with a wine critic and expert who calls herself ‘Champagne Jayne’ after previously targeting her in a lawsuit.

Following three days of arguments at the Melbourne Federal Court, the Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC) and Champagne Jayne, real name Jayne Powell, agreed to mediation sessions.

The talks between the two parties, which will be overseen by an independent adjudicator, will begin in the first week of March next year.

As WIPR reported earlier this month, the CIVC claimed that Powell, who regularly writes and speaks about Champagne wines, damaged its reputation and goodwill because she also promoted and spoke about wines that were not classified as Champagne.

Champagne is protected by strict rules that mean it can only be produced at certified vineyards and by specific methods in its home region in northern France.

It has geographical indication protection in Australia as well as the EU, ensuring products are authentic.

Australian born Powell—who has appeared as a critic on UK TV show This Morning—trademarked the name ‘Champagne Jayne’ in Australia in 2012 to protect “entertainers, public speakers and authors”.

Her book—Great, Grand and Famous Champagnes: Behind the Bubbles—won a 2011 Gourmand book award, a prize that celebrates books in the food and drink industry.

According to Decanter, which provides news on the drinks industry, Powell is banned from speaking to the media about the mediation. She did not respond to a request for comment.

The CIVC declined to comment.