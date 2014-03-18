Subscribe
shutterstock-135442784-web
18 March 2014Trademarks

Canyon Bicycles wins first new gTLD UDRP case

Bike-maker Canyon Bicycles has recovered a cybersquatted domain name that was registered seven seconds after it became publicly available.

The dispute, involving “canyon.bike”, is the first to be resolved under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) in the new gTLD space.

German company Canyon sells racing, mountain and triathlon bikes, with agents in ten countries and subsidiaries in six countries including the Netherlands, where the respondent is based.

Although he registered “canyon.bike” under a privacy service, the respondent was discovered to be Rob van Eck. The cyclist and web designer registered it on February 5 at 16:00:07 UTC, seven seconds after the .bike gTLD opened for public registration.

The domain points to a website parking page that features sponsored listings, including one entitled “Mountainbikes”.

In its complaint, filed in February, Canyon said it is inconceivable that van Eck was unaware of its “Canyon” trademark when he registered the domain and that he was trying to mislead Internet users.

The respondent said he registered the domain to enlarge his network and “get in (friendly) contact with Canyon”. A lot of people in the cycling industry don’t know about the new gTLDs, he argued, and so he registered some domain names “to protect companies” from cybersquatting. He said many companies have been content with his actions.

Ruling on the dispute, which was published on March 17, the panellist Andrew Lothian rejected the respondent’s arguments.

In particular, he said, van Eck’s emailed response to Canyon’s complaint indicates that he was looking to be “financially compensated” for the domain.

“Furthermore, the respondent’s statement that he wished to ‘enlarge his network’ discloses a deliberate and intentional commercial purpose behind the registration of the disputed domain name, given the respondent’s admitted background as a web developer with interests in the cycling industry.”

Lothian also noted that the pay-per-click links are evidence of intent for commercial gain.

The central feature of the case, he concluded, is that van Eck registered the domain in the “clear knowledge” of Canyon’s trademark rights and in “no doubt that he had not received the complainant’s permission to do so”.

“In the panel’s view, the absence of such permission or indeed any bona fide basis for the respondent’s actions means that on the facts of this case the respondent’s alleged good faith intent is irrevocably tainted,” he said.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act