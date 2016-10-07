Brunei joins the Madrid Protocol

Mahdi Rahman, ambassador and permanent representative of Brunei Darussalam, has deposited the country’s instrument of accession to the Madrid Protocol with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Brunei is the 98th member of the Madrid System, with the protocol entering into force in Brunei on January 6, 2017.

Rahman deposited the instrument to Francis Gurry, director general of WIPO, yesterday October 6.

When the protocol enters into force, Bruneian brand owners will be able to use the system to protect their marks in the Madrid member states by filing one international application.

Foreign companies and trademark owners will also be able to more easily seek protection for their marks when introducing products and services in Brunei.

Debbie Roenning, director of the legal division of the Madrid Registry, said at the Marques 2016 annual conference in September that future accessions will include Canada, and countries from the ASEAN region, Latin America and Africa.