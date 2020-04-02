Subscribe
2 April 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

BREAKING: INTA confirms annual meeting venue

The  International Trademark Association (INTA)  has confirmed the US venue and date for its annual meeting, which was postponed earlier this year. For the first time, the annual event will be combined with the association’s leadership meeting.

Houston, Texas has been selected as the venue for the annual meeting, taking place November 16-20, 2020.

In an  announcement shared today, April 2, the association confirmed that some leadership sessions will be held on Sunday, November 15, and Monday, November 16, while the annual meeting will take place Monday - Friday.

This is the first time that INTA has combined its annual meeting with its leadership meeting of directors and committee heads.

In February, INTA  postponed its 2020 annual meeting, which was due to take place in Singapore later this month. Singapore will now host the annual meeting in 2022.

The association  subsequently confirmed that the conference would take place in November at a venue in the US.

“We know of course that Houston, like many other cities around the world and in the US, is currently being seriously affected by COVID-19. However, it is our hope that by November, the situation will be resolved,” said Sanz de Acedo today.

INTA plans to open registration in early June, but the association will continue to monitor the situation.

WIPR is the exclusive publisher of the INTA Daily News and will be running the publication throughout the annual meeting.

