16 April 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

INTA needs new definition of ‘brands’, says internal task force

An  International Trademark Association (INTA) report has suggested that the organisation revise its own definition of ‘brands’ to better reflect the commercial value generated by intangible assets such as IP.

The  report, published yesterday, April 15, is the work of INTA’s Brand Value Special Task Force, established in 2018 to explore the commercial value of intangible assets.

Among its key findings is that INTA’s definition of brands is “problematic for financial and marketing professionals because it does not refer to brands as intangible assets that generate economic benefit or value”.

At present, INTA defines ‘brands’ as the “total identity of a product or service, which a current or prospective consumer relates to and connects with intellectually, psychologically, and/or emotionally”.

But the task force said INTA should consider new definitions of ‘brands’ and ‘brand value’ to emphasise their economic value.

The task force did not settle on one proposed definition of ‘brand value’, but was able to  narrow it down to two options developed by the International Organization for Standardization.

The first, written from an accounting perspective, regards brand value as the “total economic value of a brand in transferable monetary units”.

The other, coming from a marketing perspective, instead defines it as the “worth of a brand as an asset for an entity”.

INTA should set up a new committee to consider the issue and suggest interim definitions for the organisation to adopt, the task force suggested.

The task force also envisions INTA as being a resource for different professions during brand valuations.

To this end, INTA should “seek out bridge-building opportunities with accounting, auditing, banking, insurance, and other related associations,” the task force recommended, noting that INTA doesn’t currently engage with any of these groups.

It is especially important for INTA to develop links with organisations that develop certification programmes on IP or brand valuation for those working in the finance industry, the report said.

INTA will hold a  combined annual and leadership meeting in Houston this November, following the  cancellation of the planned annual meeting in Singapore this month due to coronavirus.

Copyright
Interview: INTA CEO talks virtual conferences and digital transformation
12 June 2020   The COVID-19 pandemic has forced IP associations around the world to postpone their conferences this year, either cancelling them entirely or making the move online. The International Trademark Association is no exception, but as CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo says, it’s been planning a digital transformation for some time—the pandemic has just forced its hand.
Trademarks
BREAKING: INTA confirms annual meeting venue
2 April 2020   The International Trademark Association has confirmed the US venue and date for its annual meeting, which was postponed earlier this year. For the first time, the annual event will be combined with the association’s leadership meeting.
Trademarks
INTA calls off Singapore meeting, relocates to US
15 February 2020   The International Trademark Association’s 2020 annual meeting will not go ahead in Singapore, and will be instead be held in a US venue in “May or June”, the organisation has announced.


Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown