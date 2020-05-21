Subscribe
21 May 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

INTA annual meeting to go virtual

The  International Trademark Association (INTA) has announced it will be conducting its annual meeting and leadership meeting, due to take place in November, as an all-virtual event.

“While the path here has come with a heavy heart, we believe this forward-looking approach is the safest option right now and keeps registrants’ best interests in mind,” said INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo in an  update announcing the decision.

With this approach, the annual meeting will take place between November 16 and 20. Committee meetings will be held the week prior, on November 11 to 12, and the leadership meeting sessions will take place on November 13.

The annual meeting, which was due to take place in Singapore in April, was  postponed in February, amid COVID-19 concerns.

Subsequently, the association  announced that the event would take place in November in Houston, Texas, combining its annual event with the association’s leadership meeting for the first time.

Sanz de Acedo said: “What is clear is that we remain intent on prioritizing the health and safety of our members, staff, sponsors, exhibitors, and the community. As well, we are extremely cognisant of our members’ budget and travel restraints and concerns, among other factors. Cancelling the annual meeting has not been an option.”

The online event will present live,  simulated-live, and on-demand educational sessions and multiple networking opportunities. Registration will open in early July and, given the current situation, INTA has reduced registration fees—the standard member fee is $850, with $750 for the early bird.

Sanz de Acedo added that INTA was excited about the prospect of “not only bringing our community together again, but doing so in a new and innovative way, on a secure and engaging platform”.

According to the CEO, the meeting aligns with the association’s digital transformation and pioneers a future that incorporates virtual offerings into its in-person events.

INTA is the latest association to move its conference online. Earlier this week, WIPR reported that the  International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) had  postponed all of its conferences until 2021, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In place of its conferences, IACC will be offering virtual forums, and learning and networking opportunities.

Marques has also cancelled its annual conference, which was due to take place in Stockholm, Sweden from 22 to 25 September this year. The association is looking into ways to share some of its educational programme for the conference with its members.

WIPR is the exclusive publisher of the INTA Daily News. For information about the INTA Daily News please contact Peter Scott -  pscott@newtonmedia.co.uk

