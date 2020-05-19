Subscribe
19 May 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

IACC postpones all conferences to 2021

The  International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC) has  announced the postponement of all of its conferences until 2021, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This was a tough call to make and while we know this is disappointing, your health and safety are our utmost concern,” said Bob Barchiesi, IACC president.

In mid-February, the IACC  cancelled its annual conference which was due to take place in Singapore from April 22-24. At the time, the coalition said it was “looking at opportunities to reschedule the conference for later this year”.

IACC said that, in place of its conferences, it will be offering virtual forums, and learning and networking opportunities.

The next annual conference will be held in San Diego between April 28 and 30, 2021, while its Latin America summit will take place in Orlando from September 14 to 15, 2021.

“Along those lines, we will be factoring in additional safety measures for our 2021 events to address any continuing concerns arising from COVID-19. We will provide you with more details about our 2021 events over the next several months,” added Barchiesi.

Earlier this month,  Marques cancelled its 34th annual conference which was due to take place in Stockholm, Sweden from 22 to 25 September this year.

“Regrettably, and after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s conference,” said Marques’ announcement, “The decision has been made based on the latest information regarding the current and anticipated business and travel restrictions in place in many countries.”

The association is looking into ways to share some of its educational programme for the conference with its members.

Marques’ 2021 annual conference will be held in the Hague, the Netherlands, between 14 to 17 September.

