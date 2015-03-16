Subscribe
shutterstock-234642232-web
ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com
16 March 2015Trademarks

Billabong embroiled in trademark spat over Maori word

A New Zealand-based artist is embroiled in a trademark dispute with clothing company Billabong after it allegedly used a trademark he owns on a range of t-shirts.

Lester Hall has called on the Australia-based surfing clothing maker to stop using the word ‘Aotearoaland’ on its t-shirts.

Hall has had a trademark for the term—which he says he created and uses as a key component in his pop art and social commentary—registered at the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand since 2011.

‘Aotearoa’ is the name for New Zealand in Maori but the ‘land’ was added by Hall.

Hall’s trademark covers clothing including footwear, headgear and t-shirts.

The 57-year-old said he has previously written to Billabong to ask the company to take its t-shirts off the shelves, but has yet to file legal action.

He told New Zealand-based news website Stuff on Sunday (March 15): “I wish I could just go to the police and say ‘hey, they stole from me’, because that is what they have basically done.

“I’ve been told it will cost me about NZD$30,000 ($22,100) just to walk in the court door,” he added.

Billabong has denied it has infringed the trademark but has reportedly pulled the t-shirts from its official stores. The t-shirts are still being sold by other outlets.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act