Billabong embroiled in trademark spat over Maori word

A New Zealand-based artist is embroiled in a trademark dispute with clothing company Billabong after it allegedly used a trademark he owns on a range of t-shirts.

Lester Hall has called on the Australia-based surfing clothing maker to stop using the word ‘Aotearoaland’ on its t-shirts.

Hall has had a trademark for the term—which he says he created and uses as a key component in his pop art and social commentary—registered at the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand since 2011.

‘Aotearoa’ is the name for New Zealand in Maori but the ‘land’ was added by Hall.

Hall’s trademark covers clothing including footwear, headgear and t-shirts.

The 57-year-old said he has previously written to Billabong to ask the company to take its t-shirts off the shelves, but has yet to file legal action.

He told New Zealand-based news website Stuff on Sunday (March 15): “I wish I could just go to the police and say ‘hey, they stole from me’, because that is what they have basically done.

“I’ve been told it will cost me about NZD$30,000 ($22,100) just to walk in the court door,” he added.

Billabong has denied it has infringed the trademark but has reportedly pulled the t-shirts from its official stores. The t-shirts are still being sold by other outlets.