Subscribe
shutterstock_1886492299_christos_s
25 February 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Bezos non-profit loses trademark case at EU court

The Bezos Family Foundation, a non-profit organisation run by the family of Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has lost its appeal against a trademark invalidation at the EU General Court.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Bezos-backed UK startup sued over trade secret theft
29 October 2020   The founder of UK startup Beacon Technologies has been accused of stealing trade secrets from a California-based logistics company while he served as a board member.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
Brazil hands ‘Brand Scotland’ a boost with new Scotch Whisky GI
Vans settles lawsuit with MSCHF over ‘Wavy Baby’ shoes
China standards push takes out 50% of TM agencies
Nigeria: Trademark protection strategies for fintech startups
Foul play in Premier League shirt market stands at $230m a year