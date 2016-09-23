Bake Off judge looks for another slice of the pie

Celebrity chef and judge on “The Great British Bake Off”, Paul Hollywood, is set to take another slice of the pie, this time in the form of a new trademark.

Earlier this year, Hollywood applied to the UK Intellectual Property Office to register his name as a trademark for class 32, which covers drinks ranging from mineral water to beer, and class 43, which covers restaurants and hotel services.

Back in 2013, Hollywood registered the trademark for classes 8, 9, 11, 16, 21, 25, 30, 35, and 41, which cover his range of kitchenware.

In 2015, Hollywood was granted a European Union trademark for his name in the same classes as his UK trademark. He also registered the trademark for class 29, which covers food such as jams and snacks.

The BBC, which has aired the highly popular cooking show in the UK since 2010, announced yesterday, September 22, that Hollywood would stay on as a judge when the programme moves to Channel 4 next year.

Mary Berry, his fellow judge, will leave the show, as will its two presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Hollywood isn’t the only “Bake Off” star who has trademarked his name. In 1995, Berry registered her name in the UK in class 30. She currently uses the trademark for her salad dressings, chutneys and sauces.