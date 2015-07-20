Bacardi’s spirits high after CJEU trademark win

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled in favour of spirits company Bacardi by saying that it should be allowed to oppose its trademarked goods from being placed under a duty suspension arrangement by a third party.

The case concerned a number of Bacardi drinks that were exported to Europe in 2006 without the drinks maker’s permission.

Van Caem, a distributor based in the Netherlands, imported the Bacardi products from an unnamed state outside the EU where they were manufactured.

Storage company Top Logistics held the goods at a warehouse in Rotterdam under a customs suspension arrangement.

Some of the Bacardi goods were then released into the European Economic Area (EEA) under a separate duty suspension arrangement, whereby duty fees are removed.

Bacardi had not consented to the goods initially being imported to the EEA and also realised that some of the product codes had been removed.

Bacardi sued both Top Logistics and Van Caem in 2008 at the Rotterdam District Court (Rechtbank Rotterdam), arguing that releasing the products under a duty suspension arrangement without its permission infringed its trademarks.

The dispute centred on trademarks that had been registered in the Benelux region.

The court ruled in favour of Bacardi, prompting Top Logistics and Van Caem to appeal against the judgment at the Hague Court of Appeal (Gerechtshof Den Haag).

In 2012, the Den Haag court ruled that products under the duty suspension arrangement are defined as community goods and therefore free for circulation.

The court added that it did not “necessarily lead to the conclusion that the goods have been imported within the meaning of article 5(3)(c) of Directive 89/104”.

Article 5 of the directive entitles trademark owners to prevent the sale and distribution of their products in the “course of trade”, while article 5(3)(c) specifically concerns goods imported to and exported from the EEA.

The court then referred the case to the CJEU and asked whether goods placed under a duty suspension arrangement are considered to be used in the “course of trade”, as outlined in article 5.

In its judgment issued on Thursday, July 16, the CJEU said that to limit a trademark owner’s ability to prevent the distribution of products under a duty suspension arrangement would “adversely affect the function of the trademark of identifying the undertaking from which the products originate and under whose control the initial placing on the market is organised”.

The court concluded: “The proprietor of a trademark registered in one or more member states may oppose a third party placing goods bearing that trademark under the duty suspension arrangement after they have been introduced into the EEA and released for free circulation without the consent of that proprietor.”

Win Yan Lam, senior associate at law firm Hogan Lovells in Amsterdam, said: "I believe that this ruling emphasises that the right of trademark owners to control the initial marketing in the EEA of goods bearing their mark is an essential one."

She added: "Third party acts that prevent trademark owners from exercising this right by their very nature adversely affect the essential function of a mark to indicate the origin of the goods."

Neither Bacardi, Van Caem nor Top Logistics had responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should any of the parties get in touch.