Subscribe
shutterstock-204678466-web
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
28 November 2014Trademarks

Aldi trademark claims dismissed by General Court

Supermarket retailer Aldi has failed in its latest attempt to cancel a trademark owned by a Spanish company that it said was too similar to its own.

In a decision released on Wednesday (November 26), the General Court at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said there was “no risk” of confusion between the marks ‘Alifoods’ and ‘Aldi’.

The dispute between Alifoods and multinational Aldi can be traced back to 2010. Alifoods, based in Alicante, Spain, had applied to the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market ( OHIM) to register a Community trademark (CTM) for its name in October of that year.

But German brand Aldi, which had registered its own CTM for the word ‘Aldi’ in 2000, opposed the application.

Alifoods’s application, covering food and drink services, was for a figurative mark in red font with a green and red stripe in an arc above it. Aldi’s CTM, which also covers several other services, is a word trademark.

Aldi’s opposition, based on the alleged similarity between the signs and the fact that the latter mark was registered for similar services, was rejected by OHIM's opposition division in 2012 and the following year by its board of appeal.

In Wednesday’s judgment, the General Court—the lower chamber of the CJEU—rejected Aldi’s appeal against the OHIM decision.

“It is appropriate to consider … that those signs are generally different visually and phonetically,” the General Court said.

It added that “no risk of confusion” could be found in the case, “regardless of the reputation of the earlier marks and the identity or similarity of the goods or services concerned”.

Aldi did not respond to a request for comment on whether it would be appealing against the decision.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks