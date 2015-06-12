Subscribe
mahathir-mohd-yasin-shutterstock-com
MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN / Shutterstock.com
12 June 2015Trademarks

AG’s opinion on Kit Kat trademark was ‘correct’, lawyers argue

An advocate-general (AG) was correct to recommend that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) rejects Nestlé’s bid to trademark the shape of its four-finger Kit Kat, UK lawyers have argued.

Yesterday, June 11, AG Melchior Wathelet stated that Nestlé’s application for a UK trademark covering its chocolate bar was not eligible for trademark protection.

In July 2010, Nestlé applied for the trademark at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO). But in 2011, Cadbury opposed the application.

The IPO rejected the application in 2013, stating that the proposed mark was “devoid of inherent distinctive character” and two of its features were necessary to obtain a technical result.

Nestlé appealed against the IPO’s decision and the case later appeared before the English High Court. However, the court stayed the case and referred it to the CJEU.

The CJEU asked the AG to offer his views, and yesterday he said the shape of the Kit Kat bar was “ necessary to obtain a technical effect” and therefore ineligible for protection.

UK lawyers told WIPR today, June 12, that the AG was correct to recommend that the CJEU rejects Nestlé’s trademark application.

Iain Connor, partner at law firm Pinsent Masons, said that “just because consumers recognise the shape as a Kit Kat, it does not mean they recognise it as a trademark”.

He said the case was similar to Lego’s attempt to obtain trademark protection for its 3D brick. In 2010, the CJEU rejected the attempt on the grounds that the shape of the brick was functional are therefore not eligible for trademark protection.

“It shows the court is wary about granting trademark protection to a 3D item,” Connor added.

Jerry Bridge-Butler, partner at patent and trademark attorneys firm Baron Warren Redfern, also agreed that the AG’s recommendation was “correct”.

“Registering the shape of the four-finger bar was a step too far.”

But Bridge-Butler added that the latest battle between Cadbury and Nestlé is a “faux legal war” and that no-one “seriously confuses the two brands”.

“The companies have been at each other’s throats for years.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
No trademark for Kit Kat shape, says CJEU adviser
11 June 2015   Nestlé’s attempt to register the shape of its four-finger Kit Kat chocolate bar as a trademark did not comply with EU law, an adviser at Europe’s highest court has said.
Trademarks
WIPR survey: AG 'was wrong' in Kit Kat case
22 June 2015   An advocate-general was wrong to recommend that the Court Justice of the European Union should reject Nestlé’s attempt to trademark its four-finger Kit Kat shape, according to a majority of respondents to the latest WIPR survey.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act