Subscribe
shutterstock-143348509-web
Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock.com
14 August 2014Trademarks

Absinthe denied geographical indication

The Swiss Federal Administrative Court (FAC) has ruled that the terms ‘absinthe’, ‘fée verte’ (green fairy) and ‘la bleue’ are generic terms, and cannot be used only by Switzerland-based producers of the spirit.

In its August 8 decision, the court overturned a 2013 decision by the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) that confirmed registration for the denominations as protected geographical indications.

The Association interprofessionnelle de l’absinthe’s request for geographical indications was allowed by the FOAG in 2010. There were 42 objections to its decision, and 21 appeals filed at the FAC. In the August 8 ruling, 11 of these appeals were upheld.

The court found that a 2007 survey on which the Association interprofessionnelle de l’absinthe had based its arguments was flawed in “several respects”, as it showed that only a small proportion of people in Switzerland associated the three terms with the Swiss region of Val-de-Travers.

Citing dictionary definitions and usage of the term in legislation, the court said that it considers the denomination ‘absinthe’ to be a generic name.

“The FAC feels that this denomination refers to a type of good, regardless of its origin, and not to a product originating specifically from Val-de-Travers,” it said in a statement on the court’s website.

It also ruled that the Association interprofessionnelle de l’absinthe failed to “adequately demonstrate” that ‘fée verte’ and ‘la bleue’ are not generic names.

“According to the FAC, there is no reason to justify reserving the denominations ‘absinthe’, ‘fée verte’ and ‘la bleue’ solely for producers in Val-de-Travers and therefore the FOAG’s decision of  August 14, 2012 confirming registration of these denominations as PGI [protected geographical indications] must be annulled,” the statement continued.

The judgment is subject to appeal before the Federal Supreme Court.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act