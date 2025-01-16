USA Patents Rankings 2025

Welcome to the inaugural edition of WIPR USA Patents 2025, a comprehensive analysis of the leading law firms and attorneys in the United States. This ranking is structured into two distinct categories: non-contentious and contentious. This distinction acknowledges the specialised expertise required for both patent prosecution and litigation.





The non-contentious rankings showcase firms that excel in drafting and prosecuting patent applications, assisting clients in securing robust patent protection. The contentious rankings highlight firms that demonstrate exceptional prowess in patent litigation, effectively representing clients in infringement and validity disputes. The past year has witnessed significant developments in the USA patents landscape. Notably, the return of former United States Patent and Trademark Office director, Kathi Vidal, to private practice at Winston & Strawn, following a new incoming administration in the White House, marks a significant shift. In addition, several landmark cases have shaped patent law, including Brumfield v. IBG LLC, which broadened the scope of patent damages by considering foreign sales. Moreover, the LKQ v. GM Global Technology case resulted in the overturning of the long-standing Rosen-Durling decision, potentially expanding the pool of prior art applicable to design patents. The law firms at the forefront of clients’ major non-contentious and contentious matters feature prominently in these rankings.