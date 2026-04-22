WIPR Issue 1 2026

This special INTA Annual Meeting edition includes the inaugural Global In-House Elite project—the first listing of corporate IP counsel who are doing the job in ways that deserve recognition.

The issue also unpacks China’s tougher lead on IP crimes; lessons from Nutramax on defining trademark ‘use’; plus how India has updated its jurisprudence on graphical user interfaces.

All that alongside a bumper collection of WIPR’s top news analysis, features, and interviews.

Articles inside this issue include:

Cox v Sony: SCOTUS trims ISP liability in ‘seismic decision’

Apex court rules that ISPs cannot be held contributorily liable for users’ copyright infringement if they fail to halt access—marking a pivotal moment for digital liability.

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A new path for brand protection in China

With the country’s latest trademark law revision coming into force this year, Hu Gang of China Patent Agent (HK) explains the direction of the amendment and what it will mean in practice.

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World IP Review launches Global In-House Elite 2026

New for this year, the vetted list celebrates leading in-house counsel who demonstrate exceptional ability in managing their organisation's IP portfolio, legal team, and IP culture.

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Lessons from Nutramax on defining trademark ‘use’

Given the different statutory interpretations of the commercial application of marks under US law, clear contractual safeguards are essential, say Lauren Leipold and John Heinbockel of Seyfarth Shaw.

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Who owns a name? Katy Perry, Estée Lauder and Jo Malone test rights

The Katy Perry and Jo Malone cases highlight the friction between personal identity and the power of international trademarks—but differ in crucial ways.

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India reimagines GUI design protection

A significant ruling from the Calcutta High Court has steered the country towards aligning with international jurisprudence regarding graphical user interfaces, say Samta Mehra and Bisman Kaur of Remfry & Sagar.

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Gonna be golden: KPop Demon Hunters slays the IP rulebook

Netflix’s mega-hit has proved how global streaming can establish trademark reputation and goodwill in days rather than years.

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Cracking down: China’s tougher approach to IP crimes

Counterfeiters and infringers face lower thresholds for criminal convictions and severer penalties following guidance issued last year, says Ling Zhao of CCPIT Patent and Trademark Law Office.

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How to plan successful IP mediation

Mediation is an increasingly attractive option to resolve IP disputes, especially for SMEs, individuals and universities. But it is important that organisations are well prepared and proactive, says Cyrille Rousseau of Dennemeyer & Associates.

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‘Alright, alright, alright’: Will Hollywood’s A-list follow McConaughey’s TM lead?

As AI makes celebrity imitation effortless, Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey’s decision to trademark a catchphrase is a creative, if untested, move.

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Click here to view the full issue for an in-depth exploration.