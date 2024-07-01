Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
WIPR Insights
Rankings
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders
Rodrigo Mourão Magalhães
Rodrigo Mourão Magalhães
Key details
Job title:
Head of ICT Patent Department
Firm:
RNA Law
Jurisdiction:
Brazil
Practice area:
Patents
Website:
www.rna-law.com
Leader Profiles
Diversity
Tatiana Alves
Partner
RNA Law
profile
Rob Rodrigues
Partner
RNA Law
profile
Rhuan Quintanilha
Head of Mechanics and Industrial Designs
Licks Attorneys
profile
Luiza Cotia
Partner, Head of Life Sciences
RNA Law
More features
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide