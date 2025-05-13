Brenno Telles

With close to a decade of experience, Brenno’s practice concentrates on high stakes and high complexity regulatory and intellectual property matters, focusing on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. He collaborates closely with our the team of technical experts to provide clients with the best prosecution strategies to generate valuable and actionable portfolios. He also has extensive experience in assisting clients in enforcing and defending against attacks on their IP rights in Brazil.Brenno was deeply involved in many of groundbreaking IP cases of the past decade. He was instrumental in the development and successful implementation of the strategies for the first contributory infringement, first infringement based on offer for sale, as well as the first patent enforcement lawsuit against infringing biosimilars in Brazil. He was also second-chair in the case that resulted in the first confirmed preemptive preliminary injunction ordering a biosimilar manufacturer to refrain from launching an infringing product even before its marketing authorization had been granted.