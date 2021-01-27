Subscribe

Nolo Khechane

Nolo is a partner and trademark attorney in the prosecution section of the Trademarks Department.

Nolo specialises in availability searches, the filing and prosecution of applications worldwide, with a particular emphasis on Africa. He is also the relationship partner and involved in portfolio management for a number of high profile local and international clients.

Some of his key clients include NBCUniversal, Jack Daniel’s, Brown Forman, DreamWorks, Puma Energy SA, FirstRand, and First National Bank, to name a few.

Nolo’s expertise, experience and considered advice is highly appreciated by his clients.





