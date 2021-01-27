Nishi Chetty is a partner and trademark attorney at Adams & Adams. In 2002 and was the first person from a ‘previously disadvantaged background’ to qualify as a trademark practitioner in South Africa. From 2006 to 2013 Nishi sat on the firm’s Management Committee as branch office Chairperson.

Nishi has been recognised by various local and international award bodies for her efforts in business, and as an industry leader with a passion for development, diversity, and inclusion.

Her practice areas include inter alia trademark prosecution and enforcement in South Africa and Africa.