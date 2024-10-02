Latest
AI
Careers
Diversity
Future of IP
INTA 2024
Law firm news
Standard-essential patents
Trade secrets
Unified Patent Court
Patents
Trademarks
Copyright
Jurisdiction reports
Rankings
About Rankings
Global Trade Secrets 2024
UK Trademark Rankings 2024
Germany Trademark Rankings 2024
USA Trademark Rankings 2023
Diversity Top 100 2024
Leaders 2024
Company Directory
WIPR Insights
Magazines
Events
Conferences
Conference Videos
Webinars
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
About
Contact
Newsletter
Login
Subscribe
Home
WIPR Leaders 2024
Marc Gallie
Marc Gallie
Key details
Job title:
Principal, Patents
Firm:
Smart & Biggar
Jurisdiction:
Canada
Company Latest
IPH snaps up another Canadian IP firm with major acquisition
Canada focus: putting IP at the heart of business
Canada firm’s IP practice acquired by IPH
More leaders
Diversity
Daphne Lainson
Principal
Smart & Biggar
Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups.
profile
Ben Mak
Principal, Patents
Smart & Biggar
profile
Charles Boulakia
Principal, Patents
Smart & Biggar
profile
Elliott Gold
Principal, Trademarks
Smart & Biggar
More features
‘Paradise on Earth’: Hangzhou hosts AIPPI’s first China Congress
Battle over sweet traditions: the protection of Ovos Moles de Aveiro
BMW v Arigna: Lessons from a coordinated litigation and PTAB strategy
Registry enforcement in China: What foreign brand owners need to know