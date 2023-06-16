Kathleen Fox Murphy

Kathleen is highly experienced in multi-jurisdictional patent litigation having acted in some of the most high-profile patent disputes of the last 25 years. Kathleen advises clients across the full gamut of technologies, and is a dual specialist acting in substantial patent disputes in Telecoms/electronics/ IT as well as in Pharma/Biotech in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. She has particular expertise in multi-jurisdictional co-ordination and strategy, interim injunctions, confidentiality and FRAND issues arising in patent litigation concerning Standard Essential Patents (SEPs). She is cited as a leading UK patent litigator by the major legal directories.