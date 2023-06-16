Paula Flutter

Paula is a UK and European Patent Attorney and Trademark Attorney who has been practising for over 20 years. Paula has a wide range of experience, covering a variety of technical fields, including medical devices, automotive engineering, hydraulic systems, manufacturing, fluid dynamics, packaging, printing, energy generation and consumer products, and she deals with clients in all of these areas. She frequently represents clients in opposition proceedings at the European Patent Office. In recent years, Paula has worked on secondment for a number of clients, which has given her the opportunity to appreciate commercial demands and constraints first-hand, and consider intellectual property issues from an alternative perspective.