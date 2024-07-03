Darren Smyth

Darren has technical expertise in a range of fields, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food chemistry, polymers, oligonucleotides, organic LEDs, semiconductors, metallurgy, batteries, and process chemistry. He has 20 years of experience in private practice, having joined EIP from a position as Partner at the largest IP practice in the UK. Darren has considerable experience in handling difficult cases, contentious matters, and complex advisory work. He has particular experience of opposition and appeal hearings at the EPO, and has advised in relation to patent litigation in the UK and other European countries. Darren also has recognised expertise in the field of registered designs.