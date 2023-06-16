Andrew Sharples

Andrew is a patent attorney and a solicitor, focusing on the prosecution and litigation of patents. With a background in molecular biology, his experience covers biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices technologies. Andrew is an expert of FRAND, having represented clients in the leading UK FRAND cases, including Unwired Planet. Co-head of EIP’s UK litigation team, he is responsible for litigation ranging from IPEC to the Supreme Court. On the prosecution side, Andrew advises on patent drafting and prosecution, oppositions, supplementary protection certificates and life cycle strategies, as well as advising on the patent related aspects of corporate transactions.