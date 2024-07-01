Subscribe

Karlo Tinoco

Key details

  • Job title: Partner
  • Firm: RNA Law
  • Jurisdiction: Brazil
  • Practice area: IP Transactional, Trademarks, Trade Secrets, Licensing, Patents
  • Tel: 0055 11 95054 2806
  • Email: karlo.tinoco@rna-law.com
  • Website: www.rna-law.com

Karlo has twenty years of experience advising clients and litigating cases in Brazil and France. He graduated from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul and holds a Masters in Intellectual Property Law from the Centre d'études internationales de la propriété intellectuelle (CEIPI) and a PhD in Intellectual Property andCompetition Law from Université de Strasburg. He was one of the founding members of the Association Francophone de la Propriété Intellectuelle, and served as co-director of the Revue Francophone de la Propriété Intellectuelle. Over the years, he has worked in boutique and large law firms assisting Brazilian and foreign companies in a wide range of legal issues. His practice comprises advising from start-ups to big companies to manage and enforce patents, trademarks, and trade secrets. Clients comments praise Karlo “aptitude for understanding complex IP problems and crafts strong strategies to approach them” and comment that “he is a tough negotiator and an unstoppable litigator who achieves important results for his clients in Brazil and abroad”. Karlo has also a large experience in assisting and negotiating IP related matters in mergers and acquisitions, technology transfer agreements, and licensing matters. He has published several papers in the field of intellectual property and is constantly invited as a speaker in seminars in Brazil and abroad.



