Rhuan Quintanilha holds degrees in both Mechanical Engineering and Telecommunications Engineering, as well as a graduate degree in Mobile Communications. He has amassed extensive experience in Patents and Industrial Designs. Mr. Quintanilha actively participates in several activities, such as delivering lectures for Intellectual Property training programs and attending international congresses and training sessions. He is also well known for assisting clients in administrative prosecution for patent and Industrial Designs matters with excellence as well as assiting our litigation teams in complex disputes in mechanical, telecommunication and industrial designs matters.