Janice Galvad

Janice is the chairperson of the patent department at Adams & Adams, a partner and patent attorney, and holds a master’s degree in commercial law.

As head of the department responsible for the largest patent portfolio in South Africa, Janice promotes best management practices. She has recruited and trained a team, representative of the South African demographic, working for Fortune 500 clients, and counts amongst her achievements the upskilling of previously disadvantaged staff and of secretarial trainees (from the Adams & Adams training school) to occupy vital positions within her team, engendering empowerment, and championing diversity.