Jani Cronjé is a partner in the Trade Mark Litigation department, specialising in trademark oppositions, cancellations, infringement, passing-off disputes, domain name complaints, ARB complaints, and copyright infringement. She advises clients on regulatory compliance, and lectures both at the firm and the University of Pretoria.

Jani has represented clients in entertainment, finance, telecommunications, luxury goods, and construction. A member of the Legal Practice Council and a fellow of the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law (SAIIPL), she holds BCom Law and LLB degrees (cum laude) from the University of Pretoria. She was admitted as an attorney and qualified as a trademark practitioner in 2009.