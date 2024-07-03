Subscribe

Dr. Chris Benson

Key details

  • Job title: Partner & Head of Electronics
  • Firm: HGF

Company Latest

Aldi toasts ‘clear-cut’ win in lemon cider trademark quarrel
Draft Brexit agreement confirms future of IP rights in UK
UK to convert EUTMs and designs for free post-Brexit




More leaders

profile
Chris Moore
Partner & Head of Oppositions and Appeals   HGF  
profile
Dr. Gary Wilson
Partner & Patent Attorney   HGF  
profile
Kerry Rees
Partner & Patent Attorney   HGF  
profile
Richard Wylie
Partner & Trade Mark Attorney   HGF  




More features

'Dewberry ' case may raise costs and liability for US corporates
Inventa expands Africa presence with new office in DR Congo
Drones, cyber defence and Ukraine war drive rise in UK national security patents
Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds