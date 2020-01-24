David Leason is the managing partner at Leason Ellis and has an extensive practice that focuses on patent prosecution and counseling. He counsels clients in a variety of industries such as oil and gas, software, and medical technologies that range from individual or start-up to Fortune 100 companies. The legal industry recognises Leason for his thoroughly considered opinions on patentability, freedom-to-operate, infringement, and validity issues. He has been quoted in publications such as Law360 and Intellectual Asset Management and has been an invited speaker for the Corporate Committee of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association and the Practicing Law Institute.