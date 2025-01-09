Christina D. Frangiosa counsels clients across various industries on intellectual property and technology law. Her combined litigation and transactional practice focuses on copyright and trademark matters – from search and clearance to prosecution, licensing, and enforcement.

In the enforcement context, her coverage spans issues including infringement, counterfeiting, unfair competition, false advertising, and the influence of artificial intelligence on the protectability of creative works. Chris consistently educates her clients on how copyright and trademark laws apply to their unique circumstances, providing tailored advice on navigating the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office’s trademark registration systems. She also offers strategic guidance for effectively launching and using marks in U.S. interstate commerce to support long-term brand maintenance and growth.

Chris advises clients on working with freelance artists and designers, ensuring they secure all necessary rights and clearances to meet project expectations. She has appeared in state and federal courts on behalf of clients in trademark, copyright, and other litigation matters and represents brand owners in opposition and cancellation proceedings before the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).

Her diverse client base includes advertising firms, authors, consultants, educational institutions, entertainment-related companies, entrepreneurs, investors, financial and insurance companies, food and beverage companies, manufacturers, marketing and design professionals, non-profit organizations, online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and technology companies, among others.