Subscribe

Asli Cetin

author-placeholder

Key details

  • Job title: Partner – Trademark Attorney– Attorney at Law
  • Firm: Orbis IP & Law








More features

Unified Patent Court: The cases, the numbers and what the future holds
Explained: The EU and New Zealand free trade agreement
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide